New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $1.50 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.55 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.64.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 372,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,324. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in New Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,213,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 13.8% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in New Gold by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

