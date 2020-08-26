New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.75

Shares of New Peoples Bankshares Inc (OTCMKTS:NWPP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.55. New Peoples Bankshares shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 1,015 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

In other New Peoples Bankshares news, Director Harold L. Keene bought 16,779 shares of New Peoples Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.21.

New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWPP)

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that provides banking and financial services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest-bearing and noninterest bearing demand deposits, health savings, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

