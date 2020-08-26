New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of MGM Resorts International worth $13,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 871.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after buying an additional 1,315,711 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 751.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after buying an additional 1,234,899 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,653,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $11,450,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. Cfra downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

