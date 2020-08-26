New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Royal Gold worth $13,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Royal Gold by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 337,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,040,000 after buying an additional 148,174 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,032.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 118,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after buying an additional 105,672 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $135.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

