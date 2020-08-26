New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 304.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,390 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Solaredge Technologies worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $208,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 19.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 536,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after buying an additional 33,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $977,568.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,564 shares of company stock worth $8,401,930. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $213.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $229.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.52.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.