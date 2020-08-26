New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Cousins Properties worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $75,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 44.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CUZ shares. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

