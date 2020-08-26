New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.31 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,245 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $12,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,053,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,969,000 after buying an additional 2,992,209 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $20,189,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,138,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,025,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,962,000 after purchasing an additional 163,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 155,660 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.32.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

