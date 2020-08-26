New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.69 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $12,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 241.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 68,854 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,820.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. TheStreet cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Macquarie cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

Shares of RCL opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.