New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.19 Million Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of PTC worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $434,624,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 371.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,067,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,857 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in PTC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,593,000 after acquiring an additional 618,269 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in PTC by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,955,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 1,480.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 483,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 452,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,507. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $90.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 117.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.