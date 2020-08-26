New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.47 Million Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,183 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,981 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.31% of IDACORP worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 83.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 51.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDACORP news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $524,517.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,626.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $300,428.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,675.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP Inc has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $114.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

