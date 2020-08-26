New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.55 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,631 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $13,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD stock opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.0813 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWD. Barclays raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,613,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,549.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,108 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,324. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

