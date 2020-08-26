New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.89 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Elanco Animal Health worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 58,887 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,789,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 131,196 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 9,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.94 per share, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 28,580 shares of company stock worth $737,286. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

