New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Ciena worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,824 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 45.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,808 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 32.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,342,000 after buying an additional 692,647 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $448,460.00. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $254,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,693,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

