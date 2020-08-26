New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.86% of Trustmark worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Trustmark by 996.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Trustmark by 43.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. Trustmark Corp has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $35.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

TRMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.