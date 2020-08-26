New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 130,618 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,618 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.48% of LiveRamp worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. State Street Corp increased its position in LiveRamp by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,482,000 after buying an additional 62,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,514,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after acquiring an additional 188,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 103,524 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 144,626 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 812,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $39,323.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,571.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 18,785 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,185.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,848.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,679,910. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.37. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.44.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.71 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAMP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

