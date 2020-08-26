New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 14,365 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.36% of bluebird bio worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 36.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 69.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 63.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 24.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio stock opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $109.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. As a group, analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $27,275.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,716 shares of company stock worth $110,272 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

