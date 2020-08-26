New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,476 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Vistra Energy worth $13,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vistra Energy by 48.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 288.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

VST stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,199.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

