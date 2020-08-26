New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.58% of PolyOne worth $13,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 242,480 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1,012.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

POL opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. PolyOne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

