New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $13,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 62,436 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at about $6,138,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra raised Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

