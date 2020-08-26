New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,500 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Universal Health Services worth $13,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,245,000 after acquiring an additional 634,974 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,465,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $180,154,000 after purchasing an additional 537,738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 770.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 165,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,737,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $172,126,000 after purchasing an additional 162,255 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $109.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $157.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

