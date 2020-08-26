New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,684 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,684 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $11,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.36. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

