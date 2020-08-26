New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 44,000 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of NiSource worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,220,000 after buying an additional 2,137,303 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NiSource by 57.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,938,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,147 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 28.2% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,447,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,400,000 after purchasing an additional 759,284 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NiSource by 39.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,306,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 650,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NiSource by 1,865.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 453,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 430,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

