New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,283 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Paylocity worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Paylocity by 1,585.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 586,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after acquiring an additional 551,678 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 114.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,652,000 after purchasing an additional 299,457 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238,689 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,031,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,066,000 after purchasing an additional 172,273 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,573,000 after buying an additional 137,160 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In related news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $280,108.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,971.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 18,103 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,302,520.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,337 shares of company stock worth $19,902,161 over the last 90 days. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

PCTY opened at $138.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.15.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.