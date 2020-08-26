NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Tops $0.0000

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.08 million and $4,266.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00507716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002753 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,720,677,488 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

