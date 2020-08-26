NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) Stock Price Down 3%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.27. Approximately 30,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 49,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

PFHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, CEO Daniel R. Sheehan acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

