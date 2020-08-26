NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Hits $0.14

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $847,257.52 and $587.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,366.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.88 or 0.02409455 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001058 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00654142 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003977 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange.

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

