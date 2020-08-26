Niobio Cash (NBR) Market Cap Reaches $32,896.46

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 62% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $32,896.46 and $750.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.