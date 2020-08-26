Nippon Express (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Nippon Express Co. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY)’s share price rose 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09.

About Nippon Express (OTCMKTS:NGKSY)

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. It offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.