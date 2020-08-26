NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,170,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of NiSource worth $54,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 37.6% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 135,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,044 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,621,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,357 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 380,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 199,652 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $7,491,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

NiSource stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

