NIX (NIX) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. NIX has a market cap of $6.58 million and $200,511.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001327 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $50.98 and $33.94. In the last week, NIX has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,467.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.82 or 0.03381905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.68 or 0.02412729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00509548 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00777992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00666459 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $32.15, $24.68, $51.55, $7.50, $20.33, $24.43, $18.94, $33.94, $13.77, $50.98 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

