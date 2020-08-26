Nkarta’s Quiet Period Set To End on September 2nd (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Nkarta’s (NASDAQ:ANNX) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nkarta had issued 14,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $250,750,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

In other Nkarta news, Director Muneer A. Satter purchased 200,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,000.00. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew purchased 2,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 1,302,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,134,000 in the last 90 days.

Nkarta Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

