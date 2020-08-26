No BS Crypto (NOBS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. No BS Crypto has a total market capitalization of $77,668.61 and approximately $208,362.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get No BS Crypto alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00043625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.98 or 0.05612518 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031522 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049553 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto (CRYPTO:NOBS) is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for No BS Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for No BS Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.