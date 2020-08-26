No BS Crypto (NOBS) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $75,389.65 and approximately $143,980.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00043389 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.66 or 0.05585118 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto (NOBS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

