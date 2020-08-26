NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Trading Up 6.1% This Week

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $2,346.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002284 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 616,010,522 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

