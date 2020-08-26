NoLimitCoin Price Reaches $0.0035 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $2.17 million and $1,904.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006182 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002168 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 616,256,565 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

