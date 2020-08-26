Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JWN opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

