Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $17.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JWN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

JWN opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 145.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at about $696,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after buying an additional 403,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

