Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The owned about 0.10% of Amphenol worth $27,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 75.3% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.05. The stock had a trading volume of 908,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,799. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $111.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 10,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $1,097,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,582 shares of company stock valued at $61,698,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.90.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

