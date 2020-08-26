Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,923 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,553,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,720,818. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.