Norinchukin Bank The Reduces Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 585.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $351.02. 3,493,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,882. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $352.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $344.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.29 and its 200 day moving average is $292.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,048,909 shares of company stock valued at $318,887,753 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

