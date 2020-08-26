Norinchukin Bank The Sells 29,912 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,434 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 29,912 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Norinchukin Bank The’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $73,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 44.0% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,412,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,498,293. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.36 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $236.17 billion, a PE ratio of -210.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

