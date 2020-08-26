Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Stock Price Down 20%

Nortec Minerals Corp (CVE:NVT)’s share price fell 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 137,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 272,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

Nortec Minerals Company Profile (CVE:NVT)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, lithium, copper, and nickel ores. The company holds a 49% interest in the Tammela Project in southern Finland; and an option to earn 80% interest in four exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa, as well as evaluates various opportunities in Ecuador.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Nortec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.