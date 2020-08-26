NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 3,181 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.87.

ABBV stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.07. 123,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,818,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

