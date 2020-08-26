Northcoast Research Comments on BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for BJs Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

BJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.32.

BJ opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.37. BJs Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 218,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $9,586,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,802.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,892 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,364. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $105,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

