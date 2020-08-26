NorthIsle Copper & Gold (CVE:NCX) Trading Up 4.8%

NorthIsle Copper & Gold Inc (CVE:NCX) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 30,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 54,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00.

NorthIsle Copper & Gold Company Profile (CVE:NCX)

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project that consists of the Hushamu and Red Dog deposits, and five other partially explored copper-gold porphyry occurrences located on the Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

