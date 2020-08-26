Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Raised to $12.75 at Scotiabank

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $12.00 to $12.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $10.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76.

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at December 31 2019, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 175 income-producing properties and 14.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

