Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Nuance Communications worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. 35,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.05. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $30.07.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $173,964.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,491.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

