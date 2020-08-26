Numeraire 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.54 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for about $40.94 or 0.00361330 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $120.40 million and $3.54 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00043599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $632.49 or 0.05582592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031533 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,941,070 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.