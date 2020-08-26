NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,523 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $510.55. 344,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,198,018. The stock has a market cap of $313.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $516.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,723 shares of company stock worth $147,178,586 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

