NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,086 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $798,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,142 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $79,002,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $326,604,000 after buying an additional 793,109 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $526,819,000 after buying an additional 573,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,016,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $333,104,000 after buying an additional 476,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.99. 18,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,833. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.02. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.36.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.